Rock Report 5/25/2021

Yesterday Greta Van Fleet announced they would be embarking on a tour. It’s only a four stop headlining tour but they are getting out this year. They will play two dates in August, one in September and one in October. The September date is the 3rd and it will be at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am. —GRETA ANNOUNCEMENT—
Rammstein delayed their tour to 2022. Their first ever stadium headlining tour across North America was set for 2020, then reset for 2021 and now will be 2022 barring any for seen difficulties. Tickets purchased for the originally announced shows will be honored in 2022. —RAMMSTEIN DELAYED—
Megadeth have officially parted ways with founding bassist David Ellefson amid the controversy over Ellefson’s video sex scandal that came about last month. Megadeth issued a statement on all their social media channels saying in part “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.” Megadeth are set to tour this summer with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. —ELLEFSON DROPPED—
