Rock Report 4/29/2022

Metallica’s liquor brand, Blackened American Whiskey, announced on Wednesday, a new product in its lineup with the limited edition “Rye the Lightning” Kentucky straight rye double cask-finished whiskey.
The blackened rye whiskey undergoes the same proprietary “Black Noise” casking process, where the whiskey barrels get blasted with low frequencies from Metallica’s music. According to the brand, the sound waves visibly shake the finishing barrels, causing more flavors to be extracted from the vibrating wood.
An assailant opened fire during a death metal show at Marquis Lounge in San Bernadino, Calif., on Sunday (April 24). The attack left one person dead and four injured. Crawling Through Tartarus, an L.A. death metal band, were reportedly onstage as the attack occurred.
Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by his wife and manager Sharon on her new show Talk TV. There’s no word yet on how serious the symptoms are.
All of us at WIIL ROCK wish Ozzy a quick and full recovery. Get well soon, Prince of Darkness, we love you.