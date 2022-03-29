Rock Report 3/29/22

Fans of The Gaslight Anthem have reason to be excited as singer Brian Fallon revealed that they have reunited and ended their “indefinite hiatus.”
The group initially announced their “indefinite hiatus” in July 2015 following their European summer tour run in support of the 2014 album, Get Hurt. In 2018, the band played a string of shows in support of the 10th anniversary of The ’59 Sound album, later issuing early versions of songs and B-sides from that record under the title The ’59 Sound Sessions. But the decision to reunite and move forward rather than looking back with their career was finally announced via a message on the band’s social media.
Dorothy has just dropped an anthemic new single called “Black Sheep,” along with an accompanying visualizer video, and revealed the full details for her upcoming third album Gifts From the Holy Ghost. “Black Sheep” is the second single from the album, following “Rest in Peace,” which was released earlier this year.
If you thought the tease of bands earlier this year was good, just wait until you see what all Furnace Fest has in store for you this year. A finalized lineup (minus a still-to-be-named headliner) has been revealed, with Mastodon and Thrice among the headliners for the three-day music festival.
The festival will be held at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25. On opening night, fans will get Thrice in the headlining spot revisiting their 2002 album The Illusion of Safety in full. Other Friday (Sept. 23) featured performers include New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand and more.