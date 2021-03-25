Rock Report 3/25/2021

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker just can’t help working together. The first teamed up for Kelly’s most recent album Tickets to My Downfall and have collaborated again for a cover of A Girl Like You, the 90’s hit from Edwyn Collins. The two put the cover together for the trailer for a new streaming show called Paradise City which premieres tonight. A full version isn’t yet available. —JUST THE TIP—
After finishing a European tour in February last year Monster Magnet were looking for something to keep them occupied during the pandemic. Instead of, as front man Dave Wyndorf put it “panhandling on the internet, hawking masks and Zoom-rocking practice sessions for dollars” They instead sat down and recorded a covers album. Titled A Better Dystopia, the 13 song album will feature covers of 60’s and 70’s psych and proto metal songs that inspired the band. The new album drops May 21st. —SOURCE STORY— —FIRST TASTE OF THE COVERS MOTHA MOTHA—
Rammstein just announced the postponement off their Euorpean tour to 2022 because of the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions still in place in Europe. The tour was set to begin in May. The U.S. Rammstein stadium tour remains intact at this time, most likely because it doesn’t start until August. Hopefully that holds true as the year moves on. —EUROPEAN POSTPONEMENT—
