Rock Report 3/2/22

After releasing their second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, last year, Greta Van Fleet are staring down a massive 2022 with 42 new arena tour dates on the books in the United States and Canada.
The run, which has been dubbed the “Dreams in Gold Tour,” is a big look for the still-rising young rockers, who found quick success on the strength of their Black Smoke Rising EP, which was released in 2017 and contained the huge hit “Highway Tune.”
Earlier this week, Green Day announced their decision to cancel their upcoming show in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but more acts were always expected to follow. A slew of performers have now bowed out or altered their touring plans as a result of the ongoing conflict
with some of those bands being Royal Blood, Iggy Pop and Bring Me The Horizon just to name a few…
Rise Against will take out The Used and Senses Fail for one of the more solid rock lineups of the summer. Rise Against will serve as headliners on the run, supporting their 2021 album, Nowhere Generation.
The tour gets underway June 15 in Las Vegas, continuing on for just over a month before it winds down Aug. 18 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Dates, cities and venues can be seen below. Band pre-sales start tomorrow (March 1) at 10AM local time, with the local pre-sales following on Wednesday, March 2 at 10AM local time and the general public on-sale beginning this Friday (March 4) at 10AM local time. Head to Rise Against’s website for ticketing details.