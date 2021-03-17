Rock Report 3/17/2021

The kung-fu is strong in Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory or rather the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu is strong in him. After 13 years of training Bathory has acquired a black belt in the martial art according to a recent Instagram post “It took 13 years hard work (& some fat lips and some black eyes) to get ready for the shark infested waters of Jiu-Jitsu blackbelts.” —BOOT TO THE HEAD—
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been nominated for two Oscars for their score of the Disney movie Soul and their score for the movie Mank. Reznor reacted to the double nomination saying “It’s surreal and humbling and incredibly flattering — another thing that kind of doesn’t seem real in a year when everything starts to blur together, But we’re very grateful.” Reznor and Ross won an Oscar for the score of the 2010 movie The Social Network. —TWO FOR ONE DETAILS—
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica played the Nation Anthem before the Golden State Warriors game earlier this week. This is not the first time the duo have tackled the National Anthem for a Bay Area team. In addition to the Golden State Warriors they have also played it for the San Francisco Giants and San Jose Sharks. You can see their latest rendition on youtube now. —STAR SPANGLED SHRED—
