Rock Report 2/25/2021

Since the death of Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul the future of Hellyeah has been in question. It appears that Hellyeah front man Chad Grey is launching a solo effort while they figure out the future of Hellyeah. In a recent post on the Hellyeah social media pages it directs fans to Gray’s new website Chadness dot com which promises to have new music from Gray soon. —FULL STORY—
Gerard Way, the front man for My Chemical Romance is participating in a virtual concert and panel focusing on mental health called Unwound & Unplugged. The concert will stream online via the Sound Mind Live Facebook page on March 2nd at 7pm. —SEE THE LIVE STREAM HERE MARCH 2ND—
Finally The Offspring have released details about their new album! The new album is called Let the Bad Times Roll and it will be out on April 16th. At the same time as the news of the new album was released the band also unveiled the title track as the lead single from the album. You can pick up the single Let the Bad Times Roll via digital outlets now. —NEW OFFSPRING DETAILS— —LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL SINGLE—
