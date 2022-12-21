Rock Report 12/21/22 – Amon Amarth, Blink 182, and BFMV !

Bam Margera appears to be doing a lot better after his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. The Jackass star was spotted on the side of the stage at an Amon Amarth concert in San Diego over the weekend, and based on a video, seemed to be in good spirits.

A rough timeline for a new blink-182 album has emerged after singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, the rocker who recently returned to the band, revealed on social media that it’s “coming in a few months.”

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have shared the official music video for their song “No More Tears To Cry”. It’s taken from the deluxe version of their latest, self-titled album, which arrived in August.