Rock Report 12/08/22 – Dave Grohl, Bush and Papa Roach !

Dave Grohl and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin brought their “Hanukkah Sessions” series to the stage Monday when the two musicians led a surprise show with special guests at the 250-capacity Los Angeles club Largo. On Monday, they were joined onstage at various points by Beck, the pop star Pink, the band Tenacious D and more

Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they’ll be back on tour in the U.S. Bush have just announced an early 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silver sun Pickups at select dates.

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse have officially confirmed a second North American leg of their Rockzilla co-headlining tour, which will take place in 2023 and feature support from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.