ROCK REPORT 11/28/2023…. Dolly Parton…. Smashing Pumpkins…. Nickelback….

Believe it or not? After 49 solo albums, Dolly Parton has earned the highest charting album of her career with her new album “Rockstar”. The album that came out on the 17th was inspired by the 77 year old getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, and includes a slew of guests, including Nikki Sixx, Rob Halford, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, and a ton more. I’m thinking it might have something to do with the album’s inlay…Check it out for yourself.

Smashing Pumpkins performed on ABC’s special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” this past Sunday, which to me is a bit strange…but come to find out, Billy Corgan is a huge Disney fanatic and loves Christmas. In fact he puts up seven Christmas trees up in his house every year! I got this picture in my head of him dressed like Peter Pan, singing ” Today is the Greatest” while tossing the lights on.

And finally, Nickelback have just announced that they will be embarking on a 12-date trek European headlining tour next spring to support the band’s new album “Get Rollin”. If you would like to check them out…. I believe the closest place they are playing near the WIIL Rock listening area would be in London….I could be wrong though.