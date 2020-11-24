Rock Report 11/24/2020

It’s not often that a rock band hits the Billboard charts top 200 any more. Let alone number one on that chart. However, that is exactly what AC/DC has done with their new album Power Up. According to Billboard the 17th studio album from AC/DC sold 117,000 units to achieve the number one spot. AC/DC becomes the fifth act to achieve a top 10 on the Billboard chart in each of the last five decades. —SOURCE STORY—
2020 hasn’t had a lot of bright points. However, the drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10 year old Nandi Bushell has been one of those few bright points. Unfortunately, when Grohl was on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week he conceded the battle to Bushell. There will be one last chapter to this epic duel and that will be a collaborative song written by Grohl and Bushell at some point in the future. —FULL STORY— —THE CONCESSION SPEECH— —ACCEPTANCE SPEECH—
As we look ahead to 2021, we need only to look to the 8th of January for something to be excited about. Sevendust just announced a live stream event celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Animosity. Sevendust plans to play Animosity in it’s entirety and then some. Tickets for the livestream event are on sale now at sevendust dot nocapshows dot com. —TICKETS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes