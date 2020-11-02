Rock Report 11/2/2020

AC/DC released another taste of their new album Power Up over the weekend. It’s only a 53 second video on YouTube but the name of the tune is Demon Fire. No word on when AC/DC will release the new song but the full Power Up album drops on November 13th. —DETAILS— —JUST THE TIP—
On Friday Rob Zombie dropped his new song The Triumph of King Freak A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition. He also announced the details of his upcoming 7th solo album. It will be called The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy and it’s slated to drop on March 12th of 2021. —COMPLETE TRACK LISTING—
Corey Taylor is playing a LIVE show, with fans, for charity! The show is this Thursday at a secret location in L.A. To enter for a chance to win you’ll need to donate at least $5 to Sweet Relief COVID-19 Fund which is in place to help music professionals affected by the pandemic. A total of 5 winners will be selected to attend the show with a friend. —SOURCE— —CHANCE TO WIN—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes