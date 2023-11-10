Rock Report 11/10/2023…. Papa Roach…. 30 Seconds To Mars…. The Black Veil Brides….

Papa Roach heard about the “cut my life into pizzas” jokes and are now cashing in on it by selling a pizza cutter and an apron on the bands official website. You can purchase the pizza cutter for $24.99 or the the apron that says “Papa’s Kitchen” on it for $29.99. If you want to save a couple bucks, you can get both for $46.99. Personally I think since they are on the pizza topic, why not come out with a Papa Roach “Kill The Noid” t-shirt as well!

Jared Leto, lead singer for 30 Seconds To Mars became the first person to climb to the top of the Empire State Building yesterday. Leto who is an avid climber, scaled the 1,200 foot skyscraper to get attention for the bands upcoming 2024 “Seasons World Tour”. You can check them out when they play Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago on Saturday, August 10th.

And finally, The Black Veil Brides have revealed that they are in the process of writing new material and are hoping to have something released sometime next year. At the moment, they are not quite sure whether they will just release singles, an EP, or a full-length album.