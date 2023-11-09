Rock Report 11/09/2023…Lacey Sturm…. Satch/Vai Tour…. Eagles…..

Source: YouTube

Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm is about to release her sophomore solo album, “Kenotic Metanoia”, on November 17th. The album will offer a deeply personal look into the singer’s storied career. Sturm also revealed in a new interview that the reason she got into music was because of the influence Pantera had on her growing up, being that they were from the same town of Arlington, Texas.

Guitar masters Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will embark on a tour together for the first time ever next year. The two guitar geniuses, who have been friends for more than 50 years will start “The Satch-Vai Tour” on March 22nd, making a couple stops in the WIIL Rock area. One at the Chicago Theatre on April 18th and another at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee on April 23rd.

And finally, the Eagles are calling it quits after over half of a century. The “Long Goodbye Tour” will kick off today and run through March, with them playing at the United Center in Chicago on March 8th. Good luck getting tickets for under $150 bucks a pop, and that is for nose bleed seats.