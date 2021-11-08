Rock Report 11/08/21

Yes, it’s true — Slipknot have just dropped a brand new single called “The Chapeltown Rag,” and they’ve also revealed their updated masks in a photo.
Of the nine members, Corey Taylor appears to have had the most drastic change in mask, although Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and V-Man’s both appear to be more red.
“The Chapeltown Rag” will be performed live for the first time tonight (Nov. 5) at Knotfest L.A., which also serves as the band’s very first time headlining a stadium. The concert will take place at the Bank of California Stadium, featuring support from Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, some of the members’ sons’ band Vended and Taylor’s wife Alicia Taylor’s dance group Cherry Bombs.
Metallica are the latest band to join in the excitement of Triller Fight Club’s new sport, Triad Combat.
The team sport incorporates boxing and MMA rules with athletes from both backgrounds competing in a triangular ring. Now, Triller Fight Club is set for another can’t miss evening and Metallica have signed on as one of the music acts appearing during the pay-per-view event. This time around, the action takes place Saturday, Nov. 27 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Skillet have built up quite the catalog of popular songs over the years and two of their biggest tracks have just hit new sales milestones, according to the RIAA. “Monster” has hit the quadruple-platinum mark, while “Hero” just surpassed triple-platinum status.
“Monster” is now a four-times platinum seller thanks to over four million digital certified units according to the RIAA. The song was initially released as the second single on July 14, 2009 off the band’s Awake album. At the time, Skillet had primarily been known for their work in the Christian Rock world, with the song expectedly peaking at No. 1 on the Christian Rock chart. But “Monster” signified the band’s transition to mainstream rock as well, breaking through to hit No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.