Rock Report 11/06/2023….. Slipknot…. Rage Against The Machine…. Lamb Of God….

Slipknot has parted ways with longtime drummer Jay Weinberg. The band released a statement to social media regarding the departure thanking Jay for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No reason was given on why he left the band.

Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this past Friday in Brooklyn, with Tom Morello being the sole member of the band to attend. Ice-T was the inducted the group, with Morella giving the thank you speech.

And finally, Lamb Of God’s Headbangers Boat charter cruise made it’s way back to Miami on Friday to search for a man who went overboard. The incident transpired after a 41 year old male went overboard near the Bahama’s. However, after a nine hour search, the captain was forced to cancel the search and mission and had to return to Miami.