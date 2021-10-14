Rock Report 10/14/21

The year may be ending, but the road is not for Shinedown. The veteran rockers will be right back at it just after the holidays, announcing their first North American tour leg of 2022.
The trek will launch on Jan. 26 in San Francisco, with newly announced shows primarily focused on the Western U.S. and Canada. The tour will conclude on Feb. 27 in Montreal. The group will have Pop Evil and Ayron Jones providing support on select dates.
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has officially announced his retirement from the band due to a string of health issues.
Last week, a representative on behalf of the band shared that they found a substitution for Harwell for a handful of shows because he hadn’t been feeling well, but that it wasn’t going to be a permanent decision.
According to TMZ, the singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years ago, which has also progressed to heart failure. In addition, he’s developed Wernicke’s encephalopathy, which is an acute neurological condition that affects the peripheral and central nervous systems. The National Center for Biotechnology Information notes that it can develop as a result of thiamine deficiency, which is often associated with severe alcohol use.
Mudvayne’s second reunion show took place over the weekend at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California and it also marked the debut of an additional guitarist who provided backing vocals throughout the night as well — but who is he?
His name is Marcus Rafferty, a veteran guitar technician who previously worked with Lamb of God, Hatebreed, Saxon, Fozzy and, you guessed it, Mudvayne. His experience also includes time as a guitar tech and stage manager for Hellyeah, the band co-founded in 2006 by Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and guitarist Greg Tribbett alongside the now deceased Pantera legend Vinnie Paul.