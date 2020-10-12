Rock Report 10/12/2020

Five Finger Death Punch just released their new compilation album titled A Decade of Destruction volume 2. Amidst some reimaginings of their old songs there is one new song on the album. It’s called Broken World. The new album is available now. —NEW FFDP—
While Smith & Myers celebrated the release of their new album titles Volume 1 on Friday with a show in Chicago they also released the video for one of the songs on that album titled Panic! You can see the video on youtube now. Volume 1 is available now via all outlets and their second album Volume 2 is due out on October 23rd.
Also, over the weekend Maynard James Keenan, the frontman for Tool, Pusifer, and A Perfect Circle admitted to having Covid-19 back in February and says that he is still suffering from the after effects of the disease "Every other day, I have these coughing fits because my lungs are still damaged at the tips, and I just got over the inflammation that was going on with my wrist and hands."