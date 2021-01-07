Rock Report 1/7/2021

Ayron Jones hit the scene hard with his breakout single Take Me Away. Now he his focusing on his debut album. Of the album Jones said in a recent interview “Now that I’m here in the solo project, I’m making sure to really paint the colors, the spectrum that I can go through, vocally, songwriting-wise, as a guitar player, I’m trying to touch on all these things. Even as a producer, I’m touching all these bases.” No word yet on when Jones’s debut album will come out. —FULL STORY—
There is word however, on Miley Cyrus’s Metallica covers album that she has been working on. It appears she will be collaborating with producer Andrew Watt who recently worked with Ozzy on his Ordinary Man album that dropped last year. The only song that has been cemented for the album is Nothing Else Matters which will feature Chad Smith of the Chili Peppers on drums, Elton John on piano, and classic cellist Yo Yo Ma. No word on when her covers album will drop though. —FULL STORY—
This weekend a trio of live streams are occurring. Friday night Sevendust will be performing their Animosity album in it’s entirety at 8pm. Diamante will be performing her hits along with selections from her recently completed second album on Saturday at 7pm. Last but certainly not least Avatar will be live streaming the first of four concerts for the month of January this Saturday starting at 3pm. Tickets for all three livestreams are on sale now and can be acquired via each bands website. —SEVENDUST TICKETS— —DIAMANTE TICKETS— —AVATAR TICKETS—
