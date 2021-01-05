Rock Report 1/5/2021

Hopefully 2021 will see the end of the pandemic and the return of live music. One thing that 2021 is guaranteed to bring is the official 40th anniversary of Metallica! Started back in 1981 by frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich the band has seen great success in the intervening 40 years and they have no intention of slowing down. In a recent interview Ulrich said of Metallica’s future “In Metallica we love the creative process, it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records.” Their follow up to 2016’s Hardwired to Self Destruct is in the works now. —FULL STORY—
Yesterday is was announced that Alexi Laiho, the frontman for the Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, had passed away, The statement was made on Laiho’s Instagram page that he had passed away a week ago in his home in Helsinki. Though no cause of death was given the post reveals that Laiho had been suffering from health issues in his waning years. Laiho was 41. —INSTA-STATEMENT—
As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis lit himself on fire accidently in December. In a recent Instagram post Lambesis revealed that of the 25 percent of his body that had been burned in the accident his man parts were spared. You can see his full update video on Instagram now. —INSTA-UPDATE—
