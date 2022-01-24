Rock Report 1/24/22

The upcoming When We Were Young Festival has added a second day after what was first announced as a single-day event sold out. Earlier this week, Live Nation, the promoter behind the stacked emo fest, responded to concerns about the safety of the event.
Then on Friday (Jan. 21), Live Nation said the new second date — Oct. 23, 2022 — was added due to overwhelming demand. Tickets are on sale now.
Metallica recently gifted a Los Angeles street performer a new set of drums after his were stolen.
The performer, a drummer named Sheriff Drumman, is known throughout Southern California and beyond for playing the drums out of the back of a pickup truck outfitted with a sound system and lighting.
But when that truck, along with the gear inside it, was stolen last month, Drumman started crowdfunding to help replace it. Weeks later, the Bay Area heavy metal legends in Metallica stepped in to supply him with new drums after they heard what had happened.