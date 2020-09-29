Rock Report 09/29/2020

AC/DC is teasing something. They changed their social media pictures to a neon lightning bolt that is lighting up. Could this be the tease for a new album? If the rumors are true then that is exactly what it is but to be sure we’ll just have to wait and see. —TEASE—
Five Finger Death Punch has just released an acoustic version of their song Wrong Side of Heaven. It’s included on their forthcoming A Decade of Destruction Vol 2 compilation album due out October 9th. The compilation album also has four other previously unreleased songs on it including a new tune called Broken World. —UNPLUGGED SIDE OF HEAVEN—
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has been keeping busy. He helped Iowa rockers Saul write their new song King of Misery. He, and the rest of Disturbed released a cover of Sting’s If I Ever Lose my Faith In You. Now he is lending his voice to Hyro the Hero’s new tune We Believe. All three songs are available via digital outlets now. —WE BELIVE— —KING OF MISERY— —IF I EVER LOSE MY FAITH IN YOU—