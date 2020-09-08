Rock Report 09/08/2020

For those looking forward to the Five Finger Death Punch concert in November, that hope has been dashed. Five Finger pulled the plug on the tour completely. They made the announcement recently on Instagram saying “We were really looking forward to get the green light for hitting the road in 2020, rest assured, we are watching the situation very closely and we will be back on the road the moment it becomes possible.” If you bought tickets to the show refunds will be forth coming. —ALL THE DETAILS—
Brent Smith and Zach Myers dropped a new song from their forthcoming new side project album. It’s an original Smith and Myers song called Not Mad Enough. Smith came up with the song after the George Floyd debacle in Minneapolis in May. When asked about the song in a recent interview Smith said “The song is also about, let’s put it into action, let’s figure it out together, and then let’s create the world that we actually want to live in.” —FULL STORY—
The Dave Grohl Nandi Bushell drum battle rolls on! Bushell is the 10 year old drumming viral youtube sensation. She challenged Grohl to a drum battle with the Foo Fighters song Everlong, Grohl responded by playing the tune and challenging Bushell to learn Dead End Friends from Grohls supergroup The Crooked Vultures. Bushell responded with her rendition of Dead End Friends late last week to which Grohl responded on twitter “OK, @Nandi_Bushell…you win round one…but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind. Stay tuned,” —SOURCE MATERIAL— —DEAD END FRIENDS BATTLE—
