Rock Report 08/24/2020

Late Thursday, Frankie Banali, the drummer for Quiet Riot, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Banali was 68. He had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in April of last year. He joined Quiet Riot in 1982 and was part of the band up until his passing. Banali is also credited with co-writing one of Quiet Riots biggest hits Bang Your Head (Metal Health). He is survived by his wife and daughter and funeral plans will be announced at a later date.
Jack Sherman, early guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, passed away over the weekend. Sherman was only in the Chili Peppers from ’83-’84, he played on their debut album, the first US tour and contributed to the second Chili Peppers album. He replaced and then was replaced by Hillel Slovak. RHCP confirmed Shermans passing on social media saying “He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between, peace on the boogie platform.”
It’s not a good time to be a statue. Even if you’re the statue of Chris Cornell. Over the weekend the statue of Cornell that sits outside the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture was covered in white paint. According to Cornell’s widow Vicky, the vandalism was not associated with the ongoing protests in Seattle. Ms Cornell says that the statue will be restored.