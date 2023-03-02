Rock Report 03-02-23 – Papa Roach, Staind and Metallica !

Jagger Shaddix, the 18-year-old son of PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix, joined his father and his bandmates on stage during their February 22 concert at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado to perform the song “Dead Cell”.

STAIND has completed work on its long-awaited new studio album. The band’s frontman Aaron Lewis offered an update on the LP’s recording progress during his February 24 solo concert in Mount Vernon, Kentucky.