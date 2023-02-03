Rock Report 02/03/23 – Limp Bizkit, Iron Maiden, and Tool!

The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be held from July 14th through 16th.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced all of the 2023 nominees. On this year’s ballot are metal legends Iron Maiden. Additionally, ‘90s icons Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden are up for nomination once again, as are turn of the century breakouts The White Stripes.

If you’ve been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a “big” Tool tour that’s scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances.