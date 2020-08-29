Ride with us Sunday… ALL bikes welcome! Kickstands up at 10am
Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
Kickstands up at 10am at Route 20. (14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177 ). Route 20 is open for breakfast at 8am and will have a $5 Bloody Mary bar.
Our post ride party destination is Oasis at Port of Blarney (27843 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch, IL) . If you can’t make the ride, meet us for the after party!
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride!
To keep up to date on our rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.