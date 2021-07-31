Ride With Us On Saturday! ALL bikes welcome… just show up and ride!

Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride!
This is also the last Full Throttle Rock N Ride before Sturgis so not only is it your last chance to qualify for that tent camping site at Sturgis, one of the qualifiers will be chosen as the winner (need not be present to win).
Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Tom’s 7th year broadcasting from the Full Throttle Saloon & Pappy Hoel Campground. Get all the details about our Sturgis trip HERE. Thanks to Jesse James Spirits.
Rides leaving from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am:
Sunday 8/29 – to CHOPPERS for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 9/5 – to JESSE OAKS for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Rides leaving/returning House Of Harley-Davidson (times TBA):
Saturday 8/21 – FIREFIGHTER/MFD-JFI RIDE
Saturday 9/4 – (DETAILS TBD)