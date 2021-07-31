      Weather Alert

Ride With Us On Saturday! ALL bikes welcome… just show up and ride!

Jul 30, 2021 @ 8:07pm

Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!

ALL BIKES WELCOME!

Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.

Saturday 7/31 – Kickstands Up At 10am At Jesse Oaks In Gages Lake (18490 W Old Gages Lake Rd, Gages Lake, IL 60030).

Our Post Ride Party Destination Is DWIGHT HOUSE (35366 N Us Highway 12 Ingleside, IL 60041).  If You Can’t Make The Ride, Meet Us For The After Party At Noon!  MILLER HIGH LIFE Specials!  Enjoy $2.50 Miller High Life Bottles.

FREE to ride!  ALL bikes welcome!  Just show up and ride!

This is also the last Full Throttle Rock N Ride before Sturgis so not only is it your last chance to qualify for that tent camping site at Sturgis, one of the qualifiers will be chosen as the winner (need not be present to win).

Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Tom’s 7th year broadcasting from the Full Throttle Saloon & Pappy Hoel Campground.  Get all the details about our Sturgis trip HERE.  Thanks to Jesse James Spirits.

Look For Our VFW “Dip Jar”… Your Chance To Support Our Troops By Contributing To The VFW’s Unmet Needs Program.

To Keep Up To Date On Our Rides And Events Join The 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group On Facebook HERE.

Future Rides:

Rides leaving from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am:
Sunday 8/29 – to CHOPPERS for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 9/5 – to JESSE OAKS for the after party (Noon to 2pm)

Rides leaving/returning House Of Harley-Davidson (times TBA):
Saturday 8/21 – FIREFIGHTER/MFD-JFI RIDE
Saturday 9/4 – (DETAILS TBD)

