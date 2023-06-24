Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-doo Spark at No Wake Bar and Grill

Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft!

Join Jen Marr at No Wake Bar and Grill in Lake Barrington from 4 to 6.

Someone will qualify for a chance to win the Sea-Doo Spark.

Qualifier will need to be present at final event on August 19th for a chance to win.

Final event is at Sandbar Bar and Grill on Douglas Avenue in Antioch.

Try some of the new Nutrl vodka seltzers while your there, in a variety of flavors.

Someone will also win tickets for: Mudvayne at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday August 5th

Sea-Doo Spark and trailer thanks to Nielsen Enterprises.

Wrap on Sea-Doo Spark thanks to Road Rage Designs in Spring Grove.