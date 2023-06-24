Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-doo Spark at No Wake Bar and Grill
June 24, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft!
Join Jen Marr at No Wake Bar and Grill in Lake Barrington from 4 to 6.
Someone will qualify for a chance to win the Sea-Doo Spark.
Qualifier will need to be present at final event on August 19th for a chance to win.
Final event is at Sandbar Bar and Grill on Douglas Avenue in Antioch.
Try some of the new Nutrl vodka seltzers while your there, in a variety of flavors.
Someone will also win tickets for: Mudvayne at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday August 5th
Sea-Doo Spark and trailer thanks to Nielsen Enterprises.
Wrap on Sea-Doo Spark thanks to Road Rage Designs in Spring Grove.