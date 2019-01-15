Polar Plunge 2019!

It’s that time of year again…

95 WIIL ROCK is helping raise money for the Special Olympics with the Polar Plunge of 2019!

This year, Emily, Stino, and Eddie will be making the plunge. You can donate to TEAM WIIL ROCK by CLICKING HERE!

The Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 2nd at The Brat Stop in Kenosha. You can pre-register online, OR the day of the event from 10am-1pm. The plunging starts at noon! After-party with food, drink, and live music goes until 5pm.

You can also start a team of your own! Prizes will be awarded for highest pledges, best costumes, and biggest team jump.

**DONATE TO TEAM WIIL ROCK HERE!!!**