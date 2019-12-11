My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Thanks to Deputies Arrowood & Stoyanoff from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for joining us at Studio Hotrods Roadhouse on Friday morning for our annual Alcohol Awareness Show. Click HERE to see the TomTube video of Friday mornings show. PLEASE don’t drink & drive… we only have 10’s of listeners so we can’t afford to lose any! Be safe & Happy Holidays!
We got to see Santa at the mall before our 5:01 Club Party on Friday at The Claim Company.
Bar time on Saturday night. We’ve all been there. Thanks for the sliders JP.
There is a Green Bay Packers bar in pretty much every American City, and most other countries around the world. Will’s Northwoods Inn in Chicago is one of the best. How’s that for irony. We had a great time watching the game there on Sunday! Find a Packers bar HERE.
Went to Teatro ZinZanni-Chicago on Sunday night! What a GREAT time! Go see this! We stayed right there at the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District, it is a very nice hotel, and we didn’t even have to leave the building to go to the show. Seriously… go do this!
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom