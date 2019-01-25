Probably my favorite cover from Metallica for #Midnightallica tonight!

Originally written and recorded by Queen in 1974 for their Sheer Heart Attack album, Metallica covered the song live before they ever recorded a studio version. It was first recorded for Binge and Purge their huge live box set that came out in ’93. The first studio recording of Stone Cold Crazy was on 1998’s Garage Days Inc.

I heard the Metallica version long before I discovered that it was a cover let alone that Queen had been the originator. Which is why, in my opinion, that I like the cover more than the original.