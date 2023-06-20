Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails and Twisted Sister 6-20-23

I guess sometimes bands like to pull pranks on the other bands they are touring with, and come to find out when Marilyn Manson toured with Korn back in the 90’s, he cheerfully admitted to repeatedly urinating on the Korn’s catering. Personally, I don’t consider that a prank.

Trent Reznor has opened up about how he is not interested in touring anymore. In a recent interview, the NIN front man stated that he doesn’t want to be away from his kids and miss their lives growing up.

And finally, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider revealed in his new book that he and his father had a complicated relationship when he was younger. His dad, who also happened to be a state trooper didn’t agree with his ways, and at one point had his police buddies plant drugs on him while he was at work, and then arrest him. Nice daddy!