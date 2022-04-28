LiveNation $25 All-In Concert Week! May 4th – May10th

LIVENATION OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE.
LIVE NATION’S ANNUAL CONCERT WEEK IS HERE!
GET $25 TICKETS TO MORE THAN 3,700 CONCERTS
Exclusively Available For One Week Only
Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek
Chicago, IL (April 28, 2022) – Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, HipHop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: AJR,
Backstreet Boys, Haim, Halsey, Jimmy Buffett, Imagine Dragons, Kid Rock,
OneRepublic, Rod Stewart, The Black Keys, The Chicks, The Who, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.
TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m.
ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.
PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3rd at 12 p.m. ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:
