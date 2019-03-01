Limp Bizkit’s “Original Lineup” Announces $3 Show In Los Angeles

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

It’s a three dollar show, y’all.

Limp Bizkit has announced a surprise show at the Troubador in Los Angels on Tuesday, March 5. The show will only cost $3, an apparent reference to the title of the band’s 1997 debut album, Three Dollar Bill, Y’all$.

According to Limp Bizkit’s Instagram, the show will feature the band’s “original lineup,” presumably referring to vocalist Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto and turntablist DJ Lethal. DJ Lethal returned to the band in 2018 after leaving in 2012, while Rivers had been on hiatus from the group since 2015.

While on its face the show might sound like a hoax, like when a Facebook post advertising a fake Bizkit show at a gas station in Dayton, Ohio went viral in 2016, this one does appear to be legit. It’s being advertised on LB’s verified Instagram, and is listed on the Troubadour’s website.

In case this sounds like something you’d want to attend, tickets go on sale today, Friday, at 3 p.m. PT via Ticketfly.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit has been working on a new album, their first since 2011’s Gold Cobra. It’s unclear whether the material will be for the much-fabled Stampede of the Disco Elephants record, or for a new project.

