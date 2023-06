Join Tom at Rivalry Alehouse in Antioch for Masskrugstemmen!

Masskrugstemmen is the German art of stein hoisting.

There will be prizes for the the top hoister in the men’s and women’s division.

Enjoy Hofbrau half liter mugs for only $5

Plus you could pick up some WIIL ROCK swag and win tickets to:

Godsmack & Staind at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre on Sunday August 13th