Jane’s Addiction, David Coverdale and Candlebox 6-12-23

Perry Farrell from Janes Addiction revealed that he has been recording new music with Janes and also his side project Porno For Pyro’s. Perry said that new music will be out sometime this year and he is very excited about reuniting with original bass player Eric Avery.

David Coverdale of Whitesnake and who at one point was the singer for Deep Purple recently talked about the time he was in tavern and to his surprise , looked over and noticed John Wayne was hanging in the same pub. It took him some guts to ask John for an autograph, but when Mr. Wayne found out who Dave was, and at the time singing for Deep Purple. The actor said that his daughter was a huge fan and asked for an autograph in return.

And finally, Candlebox will release their final studio album “The Long Goodbye” on August 25th. The band is on their farewell tour, and you can check them out next this Saturday opening up for 3 Doors Down at Tinley Park.