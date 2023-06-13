Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold and Skid Row 6/13/23

Bruce Dickinson may have ticked off his bandmate the other night. At a recent show in Prague, as Maiden was performing their classic song ‘Alexander The Great’, a fan threw up a Roman Guard Helmet, and Bruce thought it would be funny to sneak up behind his bandmate Steve and put it on his head. Harris was not amused, and tossed it off immediately.

According to Avenged Sevenfold’s Jonny Christ, it looks like their newest album ‘Life Is A But A Dream’ might be the band’s last full record. Christ mentioned that from here on out they may jump on the releasing only singles band wagon.

And finally, Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan will be sitting out of some of the band’s European shows due to an urgent family matter. He hopes to get back on the tour as soon as possible