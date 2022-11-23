Homegrown – Ron’s Supper Club – Ice Cream and Cigarettes

The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is Ice Cream and Cigarettes from Ron’s Supper Club.

Based out of Madison Wisconsin Ron’s Supper Club has only been a band for 2 years.

When Ron’s Supper Club originally formed in 2020 they were a cover band but in 2021 when given the opportunity to open for a national act they scrambled to put together original material to do the performance.

What say you?

Puff or Pass?

They will be opening the show for the 867th Annual Turkey Baster Beer Bash tonight at Route 20.