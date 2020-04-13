Help “Save” Skillet in new video game
Credit: Chrissy Nix
Following last week’s premiere of the “Save Me” video, Skillet has now launched the “Save Me” video game.
In the Pac-Man-styled adventure, you play as one of the four Skillet members — frontman John Cooper, guitarist Korey Cooper, drummer Jen Ledger and guitarist Seth Morrison — as you try to avoid different obstacles, including water, poison and fire, as well as an evil hand.
You can play the game now via SkilletGame.AtlanticRecords.com.
“Save Me” is a track from Skillet’s latest album Victorious which was released last August. It also includes the lead single “Legendary.”
