Guinness Book Of World Records PB&J VS Muffin!

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in.
Here is what Tom has failed at… So far:
Most JELL-O eaten with chopstix in 1 min = 3.2 oz (FAIL VIDEO!)
Most sticky notes on the face in 1 min = 58 (FAIL VIDEO!)
Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head blindfolded = 16.17 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)
Fastest time to place 24 cans in a fridge = 9.76 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)
Farthest distance to blow a pea = 41 feet (FAIL VIDEO!)
Fastest consumption of a jelly donut = 11.41 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)
Fastest time to push a candy bar 4 feet using a banana on a string = 4 ft in 4 sec (FAIL!)
Most potato chips eaten in 1 min = 27 chips (FAIL VIDEO!)
Sort A Bag Of Skittles = :16 seconds (FAIL VIDEO!)
Fastest time to eat a BK Whopper with hands = 57.53 seconds (FAIL VIDEO!)
Most peanuts smashed with your head in 15 seconds = 31 (FAIL VIDEO!)
Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (4/22) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:
Fastest time to eat a muffin with no hands – 21.95 seconds – Leah Shutkever (WARNING: Speed eating can be extremely dangerous. Please do not attempt this record unless you are above the age of 18 and trained as a professional eater)
4 CRUSTLESS PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICHES EATEN IN TEN BITES – (Jake Bronstein ate four crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in 10 bites)
