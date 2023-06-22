Greta Van Fleet, Slipknot and Papa Roach 6-22-23

Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka publicly came out on Tuesday, saying that he’s been “ in a loving, same-sex relationship” with his partner of 8 years.

Kelly Osbourne shared the first picture of her son she just had with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson on Instagram. The photo shows the newborn dressed up in a bat costume. I just hope Grandpa Oz doesn’t bite his head off!

Just announced! 95 WIIL Rock presents Papa Roach playing a pop up show at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago July 17th.