Full Throttle Rock N Ride After Party – The Bunker Bar

Hop on the bike and ride with Tom.

Ride starts at House of Harley Davidson on Layton in Greenfield. Kickstands up at 10am.

Free to ride!

All bikes welcome!

If you go on the ride this is you have a chance to qualify for a chance to win your way to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

After ride party starts at noon at The Bunker Bar in Waterford!

$3.75 Miller Lite & Coors Light bottles on special.

WIIL ROCK swag to win.

Plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to:

Ghost at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre on Saturday August 12th

To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.