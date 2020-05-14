Friday night… Party With Us At 7:01. – Staff “Stupid Human Tricks” NIGHT!
Virtual 7:01 club party #4 – This Friday night!
The WIIL Rock staff is going to be hanging out on the Tom and Emily Facebook page and the 95 WIIL Rock Facebook page Friday night at 7:01.
We’d like you to stop by. We’ll all be broadcasting live from our respective remote locations.
This week we’ve also added a staff “Stupid Human Tricks” portion to the show.
This Friday night we will have another spectacular set of surprise musical guests!
***WARNING – These things are Rated R and are NSFW***
We had a GREAT time last Friday night. Thanks to Brent from SHINEDOWN for stopping by. Also thanks to Jessie from JACKYL for paying a visit. If you missed the video for last week here it is:
And the week before…. Thanks to Leigh Kakaty from POP EVIL for joining us for the 7:01 Club Party and playing for us. Listen for the new POP EVIL song “WORK” on WIIL ROCK.
See you this Friday night at 7:01 – Tom