FLOTD is Tyler from Kenosha
FLOTD is Tyler from Kenosha!
Occupation? TG3 Electronics
Relationship status? I have a girlfriend
Kids? One, he’s 75 pounds and shits in the yard.
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Saint Tragedy
Hobbies? Tinkering with cars, guns, and computers.
Favorite position? Dosent matter as long as I get snacks after.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Scotch with the Oz man himself.
Favorite food? Always in the mood for good pizza.
Favorite 90’s song? Creep!
Most embarrassing moment? Slipped and fell in ice getting out of my jeep, then subsequently got wedged between my wheels and the curd I parked next to. Had to call for help.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Did a texas shooter and my buddy louies birthday. It sucked.
Turn ons? Pretty eyes, confidence, compassion, intelligence.
Turn offs? Arrogance, if you hate dogs please leave me alone. Complacency.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie, M Emily, K Tom