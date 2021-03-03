FLOTD is Tom’s Girlfriend, AMY
Occupation? Vet tech
Relationship status? Dating Tom
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Gardenin, cooking
Favorite position? Taking naps
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka soda with Dave Grohl
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? Dumb and Dumber
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere warm with no winter
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Have a party
Most embarrassing moment? Broke her tailbone – we had to check to make sure she didn’t puncture her colon
Turn ons? A guy that will take care of me, a nice guy, a good cook
Turn offs? Liars