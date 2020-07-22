FLOTD is Tammy from Lake Geneva
FLOTD is Tammy from Lake Geneva!
Occupation? Retired paramedic/ff
Relationship status? Single AF
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Steel Panther
Hobbies? Bikers, Live Music and all those imply
Favorite position? ALL
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jack Daniels with Jim Morrison
Favorite food? Anything Greek
Favorite 90’s song? 18 and Life
Most embarrassing moment? Responding to a call on a hot summer night and forgetting there was nothing under my rescue zip up as I tore it off while going cpr
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Hmmm… I plead the fifth
Turn ons? Jack Daniels, strong hands and a nice ass
Turn offs? HA!!!
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Yes