FLOTD is Ronda from Jonesboro
FLOTD is Ronda from Jonesboro (Formerly of Aurora, IL!)
Occupation? In between jobs
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Too many to choose
Hobbies? Riding my bike and listening to live music
Favorite position? All of them except anything that has to do with s&m or bondage
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sullivan Stapleton
Favorite food? Lasagna
Favorite movie? Star Wars
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Paris
Most embarrassing moment? In grade school i had wore a white dress one day and on that day puberty hit and by the end of the day i had a big red spot on the back of my white dress i had to wrap my jacket around me to hide the blood spot
ALL TIME favorite song? Come Sail Away by Styx
Turn ons? FOR ME TO KNOW AND FOR YOU TO FIND OUT!!!
Turn offs? PEOPLE THAT ARE COCKY AND THINK THAT THEY ARE BETTER THEN EVERYONE ELSE