FLOTD is Morgan from Burlington
Occupation? Hexen Arcane Horror
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Day Rollers
Hobbies? Collecting bugs, cooking, sewing
Favorite position? CEO
Cocktails with a celebrity? Bela Lugosi
Favorite food? Crab Rangoon
Favorite 90’s song? You- Candlebox
Most embarrassing moment? Bending over and ripping my dress open
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Broke a headstone on accident
Turn ons? Confidence, long hair, tattoos, honesty
Turn offs? Lying
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom