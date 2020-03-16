FLOTD is Kelly from Twin Lakes
Occupation? Stay at home Mama bear
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? I have 4 children so….No
Favorite position? From behind or hanging off the bed
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jared Leto
Favorite food? Comfort food anything meat and mashed potatoes
Favorite 90’s song? Zombie from the Cranberries
Most embarrassing moment? Farted at Dave and Busters my stomach was on the fritz and waitresses were walking in it and they warned the other employees not to walk near me it was bad
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Did it on the roof of the Marriott hotel in Chicago
Turn ons? Great laugh, sense of humor, tattoos, beautiful smile
Turn offs? Bad breath, long finger nails, guys that try wayyy to hard to impress that they make up stuff and you find out later it was a lie
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Love all of you